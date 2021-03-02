An Elkmont man is in stable but serious condition after being stabbed while drinking his morning coffee, according to officials.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived to the home on Sleepy Hollow Road in Elkmont, deputies found the 52-year-old victim stabbed in the chest.
Authorities said the victim was drinking coffee when his roommate's niece, identified as 45-year-old Rossie Shane Drake, walked into the room and stabbed him with a knife. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he remained in “serious but stable condition” as of Monday.
Drake is charged with first-degree assault. She remained Monday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
