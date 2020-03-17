COVID-19 may be the reason there aren't currently any criminal trials, but it hasn't stopped scammers from calling residents and claiming they've missed grand jury.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced it has reports of residents receiving calls from the "Limestone County Sheriff's Office Civil Service Division." In a social media post, LCSO described a call in which a victim was accused of signing a certified letter then not showing for grand jury, which led to a grand jury bench warrant for the victim.
"Victim was advised that he would have to pay $900 to have the warrant taken care of," the post read. "Victim then lost contact and was contacted again by 'Capt. Fielding' and advised it would cost $1,400 to have the warrant taken care of."
The victim was given directions on how to make the payment, including meeting with a "Mrs. Underwood" to have the payment processed. LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young confirmed there is no civil service division, Capt. Fielding or Mrs. Underwood at the sheriff's office.
Residents who believe they have been contacted by a scammer claiming to be from the sheriff's office are encouraged to hang up on the caller, then call 256-232-0111 to validate the caller's claims.
