The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam that has been recently reported to the agency.
According to LCSO, scammers are calling and advising potential victims that their package was intercepted by Homeland Security, and it was found to have illegal items in it.
“The scammer then advises the potential victim to press 1 to speak to an officer,” LCSO said in a release.”Stop! Don’t do it! Should you press 1, the next scammer will explain to you that you are facing multiple felony charges for the package you ordered, but if you send a gift card number, provide a credit card number or bank account number, you can prevent a warrant being obtained for your arrest.”
“During this busy time of year, scammers will try to take advantage of you — don’t be a victim of this scam,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “Homeland Security will never call you and request money to prevent a warrant. If you receive a call that you are concerned about, don't hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak with one of our Investigators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.