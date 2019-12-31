A man's physical assault on a female acquaintance's vehicle was brought to a quick end when she pulled her pistol on him, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said the incident started Sunday with a verbal altercation at a home on Roberts Road. Young said the female left the residence in her car but was pursued by 34-year-old Charles Alvin Eugene Baker of 22996 Roberts Road.
Young said Baker pursued the female up Interstate 65 North. Baker attempted to run her off the road and attempted to get in front of her vehicle to stop her. Young said the victim pulled off at the Ardmore exit and stopped her car at Dekko Drive.
“Baker started beating on her car,” Young said. “She pulled her pistol on him, and he fled.”
The victim drove to the Ardmore Police Department and filed a report. Young said Baker was later stopped by deputies near the intersection of Clem and Thach roads. During a search of his vehicle, Young said methamphetamine was found.
Baker was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and possession of methamphetamine. He remained Monday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. Records show he has a court date Feb. 13.
