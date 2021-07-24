A couple of contracts and policies were discussed during Thursday’s brief Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority meeting. One of the contracts that was brought to the table was an engineering optimization study, which was approved.
The study is looking over the fees that are charged for new developments review and subdivisions coming in.
“We’re going to look at those. There’s a lot of other utilities in the area that are looking at that and how they charge for that,” Daryl Williamson said, LCWSA CEO Daryl Williamson said. “We’re going to do a study on it that will result in a presentation to the board.”
The engineering optimization study is not to exceed $38,400 and the findings of that study will be presented back to the board at a later date. More details will follow in a later story.
Other business
In other business, the board approved or discussed the following:
The Ming Commercial Real Estate Group presented LCWSA with a contract offer made for the property that LCWSA owns on Jefferson Street to be purchased by a buyer. According to Williamson, they should be able to “close that thing up in 30 days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.