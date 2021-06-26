A few contracts and policies were brought to the table for approval Thursday afternoon during the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority's regularly scheduled meeting.
One of the policy approval and amendments considered was the impact fee variance for Buc-ee's Athens, set for the corner of the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Interstate 65 intersection. Opening of the store is tentatively scheduled for late 2022. Buc-ee's Athens has requested the multiplier effect on the impact fee be dropped from a 4 to a 1, which would reduce the cost to $118,250 from $473,000.
“There's three things going into this: There's the demand for the store, there's the demand for the car wash and there's the demand for the irrigation system,” LCWSA CEO Daryl Williamson said. “This impact fee does not pay for the meters and the vaults; this is just the fee they place on the systems."
Williamson explained the money is typically appropriated for new water towers or big transmission mains, and in this case, the money will fund large infrastructure replacement pieces.
The board approved to reduce the impact fee.
Other business
In other business, the board approved or discussed the following:
• Awarding a bid for Huntsville-Browns Ferry East to Legacy Water Group of Georgia for $3.4 million. The project includes a section of Lindsay Lane and is needed due to the Greenbrier Parkway expansion;
• Awarding a bid to Christopher Contractors for $700,000 for a project on Menefee Road, which will allow more water into the East Limestone area from the Pepper Road tank;
• The East Limestone lift station replacement and upgrade, which was originally intended to be completed this summer but is not set to end before the fall football season begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.