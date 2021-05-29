A couple contract approvals and change orders were on the docket Thursday afternoon during the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority meeting. One of the items up on the agenda was for Huntsville Browns Ferry Road from Interstate 65 to U.S. 31.
This job is part of the Rebuild Alabama Project that Gov. Ivey passed.
“We have to relocate the pipe that is underneath the road in that general area because the road is widening, Williamson said.
The price for this job is around $1.8 million, which was awarded to Jordan Excavating out of Birmingham.
The next item on the agenda involved the East Limestone sewer study. This study is not looking at to design the sewer, which, according to Williamson, is the follow up piece, but what they do about the sewer demands and sewer capacity needs.
“We’re not to exceed the amount of $44,500 and this is really going to give us the course of action to look at the alternatives of if a plant is necessary, is a bigger lift station necessary and looking at where and what type of infrastructure we need to build,” Williamson said.
Other business
In other business, the board approved or discussed the following:
- Awarding a bid to Baird out of Birmingham for $509,545 for the East Limestone lift station. The intention is to have it completed this summer. There is an existing lift station behind the high school that is going to be replaced and upgraded; and
- Structural repairs at the North Limestone Treatment Facility to have the roof replaced.
