The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority board on Thursday voted to hire a firm to move water lines to accommodate the future widening of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road in Tanner.
CDG Engineers & Associates Inc. submitted a bid of $205,600 to design the project, perform environmental services and oversee construction of the project. The scope of work is limited to the section of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road from the Interstate 65 off ramp to just west of U.S. 31.
The widening project is designed to accommodate traffic heading to and from the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A facility in southern Limestone County.
Elsewhere, the board amended its disconnection policy to no longer allow technicians to take reconnection fees from residential customers who have had their service shut off due to nonpayment. Chief Executive Officer Daryl Williamson said the practice represented a safety and fraud concern.
To be reconnected the same day, customers must pay during regular business hours at the office or by phone. To be reconnected after hours, customers will be charged $75, which can be paid online, by phone or in office the following business day.
In other business, the board:
• Purchased four trucks from Woody Anderson Ford at a cost of $114,385; and
• Accepted two new subdivisions into its service area — Parker Hall (42 lots) off Morris Drive, just north of Powell Road, and Legacy Grove Phase 10 (69 lots).
