The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority board formally approved its fiscal year 2020 budget Thursday, which did not include an increase for ratepayers.
As reported last week, revenue for FY 2020 is projected to be $17.02 million, while operating expenses are estimated at $13.08 million. Chief Executive Officer Daryl Williamson said he was pleased by the final budget and by recent efforts to refinance existing bonds.
“It's really painted a beautiful picture for Limestone County Water moving forward,” he said. “We can maintain our system and not have rate increases. It shows we're being really prudent and good stewards with the ratepayers' money.”
The LCWSA board voted in 2014 to increase the minimum residential usage rate from $20 to $25 per ratepayer. It also enacted automatic 5% annual increases set to last through at least 2024. This is the third consecutive year the board has voted to nix a ratepayer increase.
Elsewhere Thursday, the board approved a contract with Hazen and Sawyer, a water quality firm based in Nashville. Williamson said cloudiness had been noted in water coming out of the Elk River, though he explained it does not represent a danger to the public.
Hazan and Sawyer will collect samples and test the water to ensure LCWSA's water treatment processes are adequate. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $25,000.
The board also amended specifications for its 2-inch meter vaults. Williamson said the updated specifications reduce the size of the concrete vault, which he said could reduce the cost by as much as $1,000. He said the savings would be passed to consumers.
“Because of the weight reduction, some of our crews can do the installations as opposed to us having to outsource it,” he said.
Finally, the board approved a mission statement and list of goals, which were recommended by board member Richard Robinson.
“As we develop budgets and plans, those will tie back to the mission statement and goals,” Williamson said.
The mission statement reads as follows: “Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority is committed to being a reliable and efficient provider of clean and potable water and collector and treater of wastewater for our customers.”
The goals, as approved by the board, are as follows:
• Providing a quality safe product at a reasonable cost to consumers;
• Providing responsive customer service in a timely manner;
• Striving for 24/7, 365-day, round-the-clock service availability;
• Providing support for Limestone County's residential and commercial growth through diligent long-term planning;
• Providing ongoing maintenance and upgrades to the current system to increase system reliability and availability;
• Being proactive to stay ahead of changing regulatory, environmental and social conditions; and
• Being a responsible member of the Limestone County community and a good steward of entrusted resources.
