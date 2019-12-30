Anyone attempting to reach the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority Tuesday is asked to call the authority's answering service.
Chief Executive Officer Daryl Williamson said the authority's building on U.S. 72 and transformers supplying power were damaged in Sunday's storms. He explained the authority's phone system has a battery backup, but if the transformer repair isn't resolved quickly, the batteries may not hold up.
To that end, those needing to reach the authority after 11 a.m. Tuesday should call 256-230-9228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.