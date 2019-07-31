The judge presiding over a civil lawsuit filed by two former Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority managers recently ordered both the plaintiffs and defendants to provide discovery information that could be relevant to the case.
Attorneys for plaintiffs Byron Cook and Greg Holland, who were fired by the LCWSA board in October 2016, have been ordered to allow the defense to inspect electronic devices assigned to or used by the plaintiffs from June 1, 2014, through now. They are also ordered to produce privilege logs describing any documents withheld, “pursuant to any claimed privilege.”
The defense was ordered to produce materials attorneys claim is protected on the basis of attorney-client privilege. According to the order, Judge William E. Hereford plans to conduct an “in camera” inspection of the items, meaning he will privately review them to determine “which, if any, are due to be produced to the Plaintiffs.”
Attorneys for Cook and Holland have argued privilege logs provided by the defense are insufficient and incomplete. Privilege logs are generally kept by attorneys to keep track of communications between them and their clients. Attorneys for the defense have argued turning over the logs would be a violation of attorney-client privilege.
The order states failure to produce the requested information would “constitute a waiver of the applicable privilege,” and Hereford could order them produced to the plaintiffs without being reviewed by the court.
Hereford's order was filed July 25. The plaintiffs and defendants have until Aug. 30 to produce the requested items.
About the case
The lawsuit was filed in November 2016 by Cook and Holland, whose positions were terminated by the LCWSA board on Oct. 27, 2016. The board also voted to terminate GIS Manager Brent Brown and Human Resources Manager Ashley Wallace.
Cook and Holland claim former Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough brought pressure to bear to get his son, Ben Yarbrough, hired with the LCWSA and later to get him a good review and a promotion.
The lawsuit also claims the elder Yarbrough ordered the firing of Cook and Holland because Yarbrough was angry at Holland for downgrading Ben's job review. They further claim Yarbrough was angry Cook would not fire Holland for doing so.
In addition to Yarbrough, other defendants in the case are LCWSA Board President Jim Moffatt, board members Richard Robinson, John Farrago, Ty Smith and Johnny Hatchett and former LCWSA attorneys Mike Cole and Mark Maclin. Former board member Mike Hardaway is also a defendant.
The month after Cook and Holland filed their suit, Ben Yarbrough filed a seven-count suit on the grounds that information released as part of the first lawsuit hurt his reputation. Cook's and Holland's filing claimed Yarbrough was hired by LCWSA “in spite of a criminal background check that would have likely prevented hire of a similarly situated applicant.”
Last month, the presiding judge in that case, Judge Sterling Watson of Madison County, dismissed Yarbrough's case, but gave him 30 days to amend his original suit. An order filed July 16 by Watson formally dismissed Yarbrough's case with prejudice, meaning he would not be able to file another suit on the same claim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.