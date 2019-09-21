For the third consecutive year, Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority customers won't see an increase in their rates.
Daryl Williamson, chief executive officer of LCWSA, announced the good news Wednesday during a work session. The session afforded the utility's board of directors a chance to ask questions about the fiscal year 2020 budget, set to be approved at the Sept. 26 meeting.
Williamson presented the board with an optimistic financial future, including a big savings in bond repayment due to refinancing.
This year, the authority paid $6.2 million in bond principal and interest payments. In FY 2020, the bond principal and interest payments decreases to $4.4 million, a savings of $1.8 million over the course of the year.
Williamson said expanding the savings over the life of the 25-year bond payment would save the authority $28.8 million.
“We've improved our financial situation by so much,” Williamson said. “The restructuring of the bond saved us more than $28 million over the life of the loan.”
According to a draft budget summary, revenue for FY 2020 is projected to be $17.02 million, while operating expenses are estimated at $13.08 million.
The ending projected cash flow would be $3.2 million after repayment on the principal of existing bonds and interest, system depreciation and the purchase of all Williamson's capital request items, which total $843,500.
FY 2019's projected cash flow was only $866,515.
“That $3.2 million inflow will literally be plowed back in to putting new pipes in the ground,” Williamson said, “along with sewer improvements. It's all for the betterment of the ratepayer.”
Williamson said the lack of a rate increase for the third consecutive year is the result of financial planning and conservative spending.
“We're very pleased to be able to not have a rate increase for the third straight year,” he said. “That comes from restructuring these bonds and being very diligent and judicious with the ratepayer's money. We cut expenses where we can, and that's what has facilitated all this.”
