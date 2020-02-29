Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority board members were all smiles Wednesday, as an audit report showed the authority was in a strong financial position.
Jacob Gatlin, of Athens-based CDPA, PC, presented the audit report to the board at Thursday's monthly board meeting. The news was good, according to LCWSA CEO Daryl Williamson.
“There were no findings, and no adjusting entries had to be made," Williamson said. "He did notate our net position had gotten better and went through some ratios with the board, with the summation that our financial health picture looks really good right now. It was a very positive audit.”
Williamson said the rosy financial picture was done without a rate increase. The last water and sewer rate increase took place in October 2016.
“It's just a matter of managing our expenses better,” Williamson said. “That's a real pat on the back to the staff. They've done a good job helping us get here.”
Selling service territory to Huntsville Utilities lifted a lot of the financial burden. The authority received about $11 million from Huntsville and used that money to restructure the authority's debt and pay off the debt with the highest interest rate early. Williamson said paying off that debt early will save the authority $28.8 million in principal and interest over the life of those loans.
“That's probably the biggest change agent for our financial picture in addition to managing our expenses,” he said.
In other business Wednesday, the authority board approved the purchase of a screen for a pipe from the north plant that sticks out into the Elk River. The pipe requires a screen so it doesn't get debris such as tree limbs in it. Williamson said the screen has to be specially engineered and costs $20,500.
“It's a pretty expensive strainer, but you've got to have it,” he said.
The board also accepted facilities from Aviagen, near Elkmont, and the new Burgreen Farms subdivision in Madison-annexed Limestone County. Accepting facilities means they are already built and installed, but LCWSA will take over maintenance of them in perpetuity.
“They put it in, dedicate it to the utilities and then start selling those (subdivision) lots,” Williamson said. “Once they dedicate it to utilities, it's the utility asset to maintain the rest of the subdivision's life.”
The board went into executive session for approximately 15 minutes at the end of the meeting. When they came out of the executive session, they unanimously voted to accept a bid from Brindley Construction, of Pulaski, Tennessee, for work on the LCWSA office building on U.S. 72.
The total cost of the bid was $42,565.
“We're going to put in some new paint, new flooring, things like that,” Williamson said. “Nothing has been done to that building since the mid-1980s. It's just time to replace some things to keep the building in good repair.”
Williamson said the building suffered slight damage in a recent storm, and insurance will pay for some of the work. Work should begin next week and take about five weeks to complete, he said.
