Residents in parts of Limestone County are being asked to change how often and when they water their lawns, as it's affecting household water pressure in those areas.
Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority posted the request on social media Friday, asking subdivisions off Powell, Hardiman, Burgreen and Segers roads to reduce water consumption "until further notice."
"With all the new developments, everyone is irrigating at the same time in the morning, and it's creating a pressure issue ... for the houses," LCWSA CEO Darryl Williamson told The News Courier.
In the social media post, LCWSA requested residents reduce their lawn watering to once per week, and Williamson said even changing the schedule from morning to afternoon or every other day could help. He said with it being the middle of August, an increase is expected, but some households are running up to six times what a normal household would use.
If enough residents commit to a change in their lawn-watering schedule, the restriction could be lifted in September. Meanwhile, LCWSA will continue working on improvements to better handle the increase in the future.
"We do have a plan that we have been implementing to improve that situation where we can handle the irrigation demand, and it will likely be this winter or into spring before we get that finished up," Williamson said.
