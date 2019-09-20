Members of Limestone LEAD, the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce's youth leadership, participated in Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's "One Bag Challenge" during a team building day Sept. 10 at the Athens Sportsplex. Students cleaned up Kids Dugout and surrounding areas, met with KALB Executive Director Lynne Hart and took part in additional team-building activities with the Alabama National Guard. Front row, from left, are Mary Clair Besh, Haley Weaver, Leslie Gonzalez, Hannah Enskat, Ava Whitmire, Avery Powers and Sydney Newton; back row, Marilyn Swint, Adeline Atchley, Hendon Jones, Benardicta Allotey, Jeffrey Payne, Victoria Hamilton, Josh Burrows, Reece Hodges, DeAndre Baker, Eli Fortenberry, Tylin Suggs, Elijah Daniel and Wyatt Stevens.
