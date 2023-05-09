Community leaders and local pastors gathered to pray over the Athens-Limestone area.
While the National Day of Prayer was held nationwide on Thursday, May 4, as designated by the United States Congress, the leaders in Limestone County hope that this kind of thing is just the beginning of the work they can do together for the people of the community.
The Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance put together “Hope for Athens” just a few days before the day of prayer on Saturday, April 29, in Swan Creek Park. Lee Michael, youth pastor of Friendship Church and ALMA leader, said they handed out at least 300 meals that day. They also provided health and other community services, haircuts, fun for kids, family portraits, and prayer. They already have April 27 on the calendar for 2024 to bring the event back even bigger.
He opened the day of prayer by praying over those who would speak after him.
“Heavenly Father just be with these speakers today. Just let them get out of their own way and just let this be about You. Let this be about our community,” he said.
The theme for the National Day of Prayer was “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much,” from the book of James (5:16).
“Today we want to stand as counterweights — counterweights to a culture that really is anti-Christ and antithetical to the gospel,” Jason Parnell, pastor at New Life Assembly, said before praying over the theme.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks gave the prayer for government, Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin gave the prayer for first responders, and Athens City Schools superintendent Beth Patton delivered the prayer for school systems.
Mayor Marks talked about the need for everyone to come together to address issues in the area.
“We need all of us at the table,” he said before praying. “Help us to make the decisions that are pleasing to You. Help us, dear God; be with us; guide and direct us as we go through each of our days.”
Sheriff McLaughlin said when people ask him what the answer is to some of the issues they face that he tells them prayer and seeking Godly leadership and guidance.
“To be able to come out and do this kind of thing right here on our courthouse steps, how privileged are we,” he said leading into his prayer. “Lord, when fear tries to invade help each first responder to come to you for comfort.”
Superintendent Patton prayed specifically for the protection of public and private schools in our community.
“Lord, so that evil of every form does not enter,” she prayed. “May Your spirit inspire our students to grow in knowledge and wisdom and may Your love fill their hearts.”
Mike Reddick of Outside the 4 Walls Mobile Ministries prayed for the armed forces.
“Bless them, O God, for the sacrifices that they have made, O God, untold sacrifices,” Reddick prayed. “And send somebody in their path, O God, to give them hope.”
Michael Miller, lead pastor of Friendship Church, prayed over the community, and Bill Perkins, pastor of Journey Church, prayed for churches and families.
Pastor Kenny Brinkley from Remnant Church delivered the benediction.
“We thank You for the unity of the churches and pastors and leaders to come out and pray,” he said.
