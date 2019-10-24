The Alabama League of Municipalities recently unveiled the name and focus of its 2020 legislative campaign and agenda — “Focusing on Alabama's Success.”
The group, which is led this year by Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, announced its focus at an event in Montgomery on Oct. 17. The group's four focus areas for the upcoming year will be local authority, public safety, municipal services and economic vitality.
“Our citizens not only expect but demand essential quality of life services,” said Marks, the league's president. “The 2020 session will provide a unique opportunity for municipal officials to take our messages to the State House – focusing on specific quality of life issues – and to remind our state leadership that vibrant municipalities don’t happen in a vacuum. Their engagement is vital to the success of Alabama’s cities and towns.”
Greg Cochran, the league's deputy director, said the league's expansion two years ago afforded the group an opportunity to reevaluate specific municipal challenges. Since then, he said, the league has implemented strategic advocacy campaigns aimed at sharing the group's goals with the Legislature, media and public.
“The League’s 2020 advocacy campaign … continues our momentum of working with all levels of public and private stakeholders to create collaborative solutions that address the current and future challenges facing our communities and state,” Cochran said. “For our municipalities and state to be successful, we must focus our attention on creating communities where businesses desire to invest, families desire to live and people desire to spend their time.”
Visit alalm.org for more information about the league.
