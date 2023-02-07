On March 11, the Learn to Read Council will host its 26th annual spelling bee in the Athens Middle School cafeteria. The teams that place first and runner up will be presented trophies.
Teams of three can sign up for the competition until the end of February. Registration costs $300 per team and is tax deductible. Anyone is eligible to compete.
“We’d like to know by the end of the month, if possible. I have taken teams later than that, but I would like for them to let me know by the end of the month,” Rhonda Andrews said.
The Athens Rotary Club was the first team to sign up for the 2023 spelling bee.
The following teams have competed in the past:
A Caring Place, Ardmore High School, Athena League, Athens Internal Medicine, Athens High School Beta Club, A-L Bankers Association, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Athens Lions Club, The News Courier, Athens Public Library, Athens Rotary, Athens State University, Coilplus, Coilplus/Reliance, Colsa Corp., Christopher Durham Pepper & Armstrong, E. Steven Croomes Attorney/Walter Vice CPA, Decatur Daily, Delta Kappa Gamma, DHR, District Attorney’s Office, G.L. Co. Chmaber of Commerce, Gray & Holt, Group DEKKO, John Paul II Catholic School, Limestone Vet Clinic, McCord Payen, North Alabama Home Health, Pinnacle Group, Quad Plex, Landy Raley Attorney, Reliance Bank, S&S Motors, Dr. B.C. Sahu, St. Paul Catholic Church, Sirsi, Steelcase, T&C Stamping, TEAM Bert Hayes, The Golden Eagles, The Queen Bees, Toray Carbon Fibers, TRAIL, Water Vice CPA, WAFF 48, WHNT 19, WPZM, WZYP.
Spectators can attend the event for free, and refreshments will be served.
