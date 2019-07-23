With paint, glitter and sweat smeared on their faces, and water balloons flying through the air, 15 Limestone County kids learned about team-building, leadership and cooperation Monday during this year's Youth Mentor Camp.
The free, weeklong day camp began Monday at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena in Athens. The camp, now in its fourth year, targets kids ages 9–13 who may be at risk, or vulnerable to negative influence.
The focus of this year's camp is withstanding negative peer pressure and making good decisions.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the department, brought the idea to Limestone County from his previous job in Louisiana.
"It teaches teamwork, leadership and positive decision-making through the use of games, activities and demonstrations that support that," Young said.
School counselors and school resource officers recommend kids who may be at risk, but parents can also nominate their children as long as there is space.
Young and LCSO staff create activities that foster leadership and teamwork. On Monday, the kids performed a team-building exercise in which they split into teams, built and decorated boxes, then used massive water balloon slingshots to try to knock over the other team's creation.
After a weekend of searing temperatures, Monday's 87 degrees, strong breeze and water balloons proved good fun for the kids and the county personnel who assisted.
"It is one of my favorite events of the year," said Young, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, serving both as a patrolman and public information officer.
Today, the kids will tackle anti-bullying activities.
"We will also build on the teamwork stuff," Young said.
He said the camp prepares the kids to withstand negative peer pressure and display leadership. It also teaches them to think of others.
The camp is made possible through a grant from the Lion's Club, with various stores and restaurants providing food, Young said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.