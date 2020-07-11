LEMON AID: 8-year-old raises $272 for St. Jude

Lemonade is as much a summer staple as children and lemonade stands — which is exactly what one young Athenian had in mind when she used her own neighborhood sale to raise money for children with cancer.
Aleah had been itching to set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood, and her family agreed to help her get started in June. They mixed up a large batch of the summer beverage, created a poster advertising the 50-cent-per-cup price and put a table and tent for Aleah near the end of their driveway.
Her mom, Amy Kilpatrick, even shared the stand on Facebook to help get the word out. The stand ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11, with drive-thru-style pickup available for anyone who didn't want to leave their car.
After the sale, the third grader counted up the money from sales and tips. When she realized she had made a whopping $272 in only two hours of operation, her mom recalled Aleah saying she had "too much money."
Like many children her age, Aleah enjoys watching YouTube videos, and her mom thinks it was the ads that helped Aleah decide where the money should go — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility in Tennessee.
"The kids have cancer, and I want them to be able to have money," she explained to The News Courier.
"She was really proud of all the money she raised to be able to donate," Amy Kilpatrick added.
Aleah said she's never run a lemonade stand before, but after this summer's success, she's on board to do it again.
