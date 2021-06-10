LEMONS INTO LEMON AID: Girls gift lemonade stand funds to reading council
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Faye Greenhaw, 88, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Greenhaw was born on February 26, 1933, to Alvie Lee Leopard and Bobbie Webb Leopard. Mrs. Greenhaw is survived by her sons; David Greenhaw (Charlsa) and Don Greenhaw; daughters, Kathy Robinson and Brenda…
Gaither Edmond Williams, 84, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 8. A chapel service will be held at McConnell Funeral Home at noon Thursday, June 9.
Graveside service for Georgia Dianne McLin, 64, of Belle Mina, will be noon Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Garrett Cemetery in Tanner. Public viewing will be at Peoples Funeral Home from noon-6 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 killed in wreck on U.S. 72
- Victims ID'd in fatal Sunday wreck
- Arrest reports for 6/3/21
- Green sentenced to 20 years for wife's death
- Arrest reports for 6/4/21
- Open door policy leads to great results for Tanner boys' soccer
- Arrest reports for 6/9/21
- Athens man drowns at Alabama beach days after deputy's death
- Arrest reports for 6/8/21
- Pandemic EBT distribution starts this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.