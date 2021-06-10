Learn To Read donation

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful hosted its annual Earth Day & Outdoor Expo Saturday at Big Spring Memorial Park. Among the vendors present were two young girls, Isabelle (8) and Ella (4) Lovvorn, selling lemonade at a stand. They decided to take the $220.50 they raised at the stand and donate the funds to the Learn-To-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County on Wednesday. According to the group's website, the council is a nonprofit organization that offers several programs for children ages 6-15 and adults of all ages. Isabelle decided to give the funds to the council because she “loves to read.” Pictured are Robert Alcorn, Rhonda Andrews, Ann Margaret Chapman, Mayme Smith — who helped with the lemonade stand — Ella, Isabelle, Kelsey Farr, Sheila Alsup and Lori Wilson.

