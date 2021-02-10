A Lester man has been indicted on sex abuse charges for a second time in less than three years, this time with additional charges for sexual extortion and electronic solicitation, records show.
Ray Thomas Burrow, 51, of 27000 block West Limestone School Road, was indicted in late January by a Limestone County grand jury on seven charges: three counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual extortion and one count of electronic solicitation of a child. Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely said the victim came forward to file a report last year, accusing Burrow of abusing her multiple times over a period of several years.
The extortion and solicitation charges stem from messages Burrow allegedly sent via social media to the victim, including threats to keep her from saying anything about the abuse, according to Blakely and the Limestone County District Attorney's office.
Limestone County D.A. Brian Jones said the case was presented directly to the grand jury following an investigation. A similar process took place three years ago, with a different victim reporting an incident of abuse that was investigated for about a year before being presented to a grand jury.
Burrow was indicted on one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12 in February 2018 and arrested in March 2018. However, the victim was unable to testify in court, Jones said, leaving them with no option but to dismiss the charges.
Burrow was arrested on the latest indictment Friday and released Saturday on $250,000 bond. Blakely said Burrow's computer was taken into evidence as part of the investigation, and additional charges are possible.
