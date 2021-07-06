Fireworks 2021

Limestone County residents and visitors watched fireworks Sunday in the night sky above Athens. The annual fireworks show, hosted by the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association, took to the sky from Athens Stadium on U.S. 31. Revelers lined the streets and packed the parking lots around the stadium as they joined others in the community for the star-spangled display. 

Fireworks 2021

Families, including this family from Ardmore, watched the fireworks Sunday night in Athens. 
Fireworks 2021 3

A family from Athens sits in the back of a truck to take in the fireworks. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you