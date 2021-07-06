Limestone County residents and visitors watched fireworks Sunday in the night sky above Athens. The annual fireworks show, hosted by the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association, took to the sky from Athens Stadium on U.S. 31. Revelers lined the streets and packed the parking lots around the stadium as they joined others in the community for the star-spangled display.
Obituaries
Leonard Surwassa Clines passed away Thursday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery with Don Lee officiating. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at McConnell Funeral Home.
Gertrude Graviet Vining, 90, of Athens, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Limestone Health Facility. She was born July 19, 1930, in Madison County to Clarence Graviet and Lola Turner Graviet. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ja…
Betty Jean Jackson, 87, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until service time. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.
