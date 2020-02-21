Large snowflakes fell on Limestone County Thursday. While the temperature was too warm for the snow to stick, residents were able to enjoy the beauty of falling snow for several hours Thursday morning and early afternoon.
Photographer Dean Baucom captured two stunning images. Snow fell on a red barn in the northern part of Limestone County, creating a picturesque setting. Meanwhile, American flags blew in the breeze as snow fell at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens.
