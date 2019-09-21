The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens, AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Kudos to commission
Dear Editor:
As a volunteer librarian at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, I want to thank members of the Limestone Commission for their unanimous vote allowing the museum to obtain the Limestone County Event Center for expansion. With additional space available in the Limestone County Event Center, our dream for the future can be fulfilled.
Military items and library materials can now be displayed appropriately instead of stored away in boxes due to lack of space. Also, the fact that the library has been located on the second floor of the current building without elevator service has made the library inaccessible for many elderly as well as handicapped veterans and visitors.
We rejoice that space will now be available for a library on the ground floor which is large enough to accommodate everyone with all books and other items arranged on library shelves for browsing and check-out.
An assortment of more than 2,500 donated books and a variety of periodicals, newspapers, pamphlets, maps and manuals contribute to one of the best military museums in the state of Alabama. In addition, the museum library contains approximately 600 audio-visual items, including VCR tapes, DVDs, cassette recordings, audio-books and other audio-visual aids.
Thank you, Limestone County Commission, for your support in preservation of the historic memorabilia donated by our local veterans and their families for future generations to enjoy.
Sincerely,
Julia C. Smith,
Volunteer Librarian
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives
