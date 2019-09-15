The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to adam@athensnews-courier.com. The deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Praising decision
Dear Editor:
As a veteran of 24 years of active-duty service and another 23 years wearing the uniform of a JROTC Senior Army instructor, I am appreciative that I live in a community that is so supportive of veterans.
I am also appreciative and would like to commend the Limestone County Commission for supporting the Alabama Veterans Museum in its quest to obtain the Limestone County Event Center.
The support of this worthwhile endeavor reflects great credit upon the commission and upon their desire to support every veteran in the state of Alabama.
Sincerely,
Retired U.S. Army
Lt. Col. James L. Walker
Athens
