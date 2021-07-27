A staff member at Athens-Limestone County Public Library recently tested positive for COVID-19, so the decision was made to shut the library's doors this week until everything can be cleaned and the venue can reopen safely, according to ALCPL Board of Trustees Chairman Chris Anderson.
The library announced Sunday on social media that a staff member had been exposed to COVID-19, leading to the decision to close until Thursday.
Anderson confirmed Monday that a member of the library's management tested positive and had close contact with other employees beforehand, so “out of an abundance of caution,” the library was shuttered for now.
“With the reduced staff we would have had (due to quarantines), we wouldn't have been able to run the library effectively,” Anderson said. “From a public risk perspective, we didn't want to take the chance someone would be exposed by a member of staff who didn't know they have (COVID-19).”
Anderson said closing the library temporarily was the most conservative approach that could be taken. Sunday's post said the building was already being deep-cleaned and sanitized.
The post said the library would reopen 10 a.m. Thursday, but Anderson said staff and the board will meet Wednesday to reassess the situation and determine whether or not it is safe to open the doors to the public.
“We want to see if we have any more cases before we move forward,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is fine.”
According to the post, any materials that were due between Monday and Wednesday are now due Thursday, assuming the library does reopen that day. The book drop will remain open, so materials can be returned while the library is closed.
Anderson said further updates, including whether or not the library will indeed reopen Thursday, will be posted to social media.
