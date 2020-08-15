The Athens-Limestone Public Library will honor two individuals by sharing their story through photographs, letters, art and local newspaper articles in its main reading room.
The first of the two is Tsuyoshi Matsumoto, a Japanese immigrant who taught at Trinity School in Athens until his imprisonment without charges following the Pearl Harbor bombing. He was kept at Fort McClellan for two months.
After his release, he worked for the FBI, gained U.S. citizenship and became a celebrated artist.
The second person featured in the display is Daisy Tibbs, a student at the time of Matsumoto's arrest who was inspired by the event. She repaired houses of Japanese Americans who were forced from their homes by the federal government and traveled to Japan to build houses for those left homeless by the Hiroshima bombing. She is the only African American honored at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.
“It’s always exciting to connect historic events, like the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, with local people,” said Kristopher Reisz, the library’s head of adult programming. “Back in February, Mr. Mastumoto’s daughter came to tour Trinity School where her father worked, and I got to sit down with her and discuss our plans for the exhibit. It was a pleasure to meet with her and incredibly helpful in telling her father’s story.”
Discussing the planned exhibit during her visit, Matsumoto’s daughter, Helen Kagan, said, “It’s a wonderful way to show that we need to judge people as individuals, not as a group, not as a stereotype.”
The exhibit is accompanied by the Smithsonian poster display, "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," which explores the racism and suspicion Japanese Americans faced during the war. The exhibit is freely available to visit during regular library hours through Aug. 31.
