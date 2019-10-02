The Athens-Limestone Public Library took a substantial hit when the Limestone County Commission decided last month to reduce its annual appropriation by $30,000.
Some in the community have questioned why the commission would take such a drastic action, but Paula Laurita, the library's director, is trying to take it all in stride. She explained it's really all she can do at this point, especially as the library prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in March.
“They have a big balancing act,” she said of the commission. “They have a finite amount of money and they have to do the best they can for the county. My job is to advocate for the library.”
For the past several years, the library had received $80,000 each year from the county, despite asking for $130,000. This year, the commission voted to give the library $50,000.
Laurita explained some commissioners had “legitimate concerns” about the library's funding sources and the lack of an annual audit. She said the Alabama Public Library Service only requires an audit every five years. The local library's last audit was in 2016, so that was the most recent audit it provided to the commission prior to the commission's vote. Financial information from 2017 and 2018 has been turned over to the library's auditors.
Since the commission's decision, Laurita has met with Commission Chairman Collin Daly and District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner. She described the meetings as “productive,” and both sides were able to “express their concerns.”
Laurita did not, however, feel the commission would amend the 2020 budget to restore the library's funding. She hopes funding will be restored next year.
“We're working through this, and in some ways, this is helping to build a better relationship (with the commission),” she said.
Library officials were initially concerned the $30,000 loss from the county would lead to an additional $30,000 decrease in state funding. Laurita said the library submitted a waiver to the state, so she's hopeful there would be no funding decrease.
Impacts
Despite the cutbacks, the library won't be closing its doors. There will be some effects, however, including a possible reduction in new books on the shelves. Laurita doesn't want to cut staff, though she said health insurance premiums represent one of the library's largest annual expenses.
“We're just going to have to figure it out and combine fundraising with belt-tightening,” she said, adding the library would continue to apply for grants to support its programs.
In a show of support, high-school student Rhiannon Knight started both a gofundme page and a Change.org petition. The gofundme effort, which has a goal of $10,000, had raised $230 as of Tuesday. More than 750 people had signed the Change.org petition, which she planned to submit to the County Commission.
“Programs aimed at young children, such as story time, could be cut,” Knight said. “The library helps draw the residents of Athens, as well as the surrounding county, together as a close-knit community. If the library suffers, we will all feel the effect.”
Laurita said she was pleased to know the library has so many supporters, particularly high school students like Knight. She also wanted to be clear the library did not initiate the petition or gofundme efforts.
“Civic engagement is good, and we're proud our teens are passionate about the library and want to show their support,” Laurita said. “So many people have expressed their support for us. It won't change the decision that has been made, but there's just been a wave of good feelings from the public toward us.”
It's not clear what other effects the cut may have on the library or if hours would be reduced. Laurita said officials haven't had those “nitty-gritty conversations” yet.
She said the library wants to be open and transparent with the public. She invited any member of the public with questions about the library's funding to make an appointment with her and she'll be happy to go over the numbers.
“A lot of the time, people don't understand all the puzzle pieces that go into running the library,” Laurita said. “We want to be good stewards of public funds.”
