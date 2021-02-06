Many people visit the Athens-Limestone Public Library in order to take advantage of one of its various offerings, from books and audiobooks to programs for children and adults.
However, some residents cannot make it to the library because of difficulties caused by health issues. That's where the library's Books-by-Mail program comes in.
According to Kris Reisz, head of adult programming and events for the library, residents of Limestone County who have a medical issue that prevents them from visiting the location in person can have things like books, DVDs or audiobooks mailed to them at no charge so long as they are registered at the library.
“It's actually a long-running program, but I don't think we have a lot of awareness for it,” Reisz said. “There are several people registered for it, but we would love to have some more. We want people to still think of this as their library even if they can't come to the building.”
Reisz said anyone wanting to register can call the library at 256-232-1233 and ask about the program. He said that no written proof of medical issues, like a doctor's note, will be required to join.
“We can get you set up over the phone, and it's completely free,” Reisz said. “If you don't have a library card, you can register for one. Just tell us you have a medical situation, and that's all we need.”
Reisz said most of the people currently registered for the program are elderly, and he said being able to get books and other materials mailed to them is a “huge advantage” because reading can help keep brains healthy.
The library recently highlighted one of the program's members on its social media, a resident named “Ms. LouAnn” who Reisz said is always excited to get her books in the mail.
“It's a thrill for her,” he said.
He said the books will be sent as often as the resident likes, but it usually averages out to about once a month. He said once the person is done with what they have been sent and mails them back, they will receive another batch.
Reisz said residents in the program who live within the Athens city limits may also have the option of having items brought to them through a partnership with the Limestone County Council on Aging.
