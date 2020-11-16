Residents needing to renew their tag or register a vehicle can once again do so in the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex starting Tuesday, but it likely won't be a quick trip.
License County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon announced his office will reopen to the public Tuesday after being closed due to COVID-19 protocols Nov. 5. However, Cannon said the reopening will be with limited staff, so the public should expect delays if they choose to visit in person.
Those who can use the license commission's online services at limestonelicense.com are encouraged to do so.
