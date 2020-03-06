If there seemed to be a few more cars pausing on Main Street yesterday, it might be because a special resident was celebrating nearly a century of living there.
In just the short time The News Courier popped by to wish her a happy birthday, Eugenia Curtis had nearly a dozen friends and family stop in to share their own well-wishes, gifts and greetings. Curtis turned 96 years old Thursday, and she has spent all but her college years living on Main Street in Ardmore.
"She's told me, 'I was born here on Main Street, and I want to die on Main Street,'" her son John Curtis said.
Eugenia Curtis is the granddaughter of Alex Austin, one of the first people to set up shop in the area. In fact, the town of Ardmore was called Austin until the L&N Railroad opened a depot in 1914 and changed the town's name to Ardmore.
Eugenia was born about a decade later on what is now Main Street in Ardmore. She moved away long enough to attend the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1944 with a degree in English. She's remained a diehard Volunteers fan, even earning recognition from another notable alum, Peyton Manning, for her title as the university's longest consistent contributor.
"She gets a copy of The Tennessean every day, and we have to keep up with everything UT does," John Curtis said from a seat next to his mother, who was wearing orange and white with an orange and white blanket on her lap and an article lauding her contributions framed on the wall above her head.
Many of her birthday gifts fit the Vols theme, including a UT wreath and a homemade sign to hang on the wall.
These days, Eugenia said she mostly stays in her chair at home. It's her third home on Main Street. Her second one belonged to her and her husband, and it was where their four children — Carol, Bob Wade, Rick and John — were raised.
He died in 1967, leaving her a single mom to the four, John Curtis said.
"I did have good kids, though," said Eugenia, who also has 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with an 18th great-grandchild on the way.
A retired employee of First National Bank, Eugenia said she's held a few titles in Ardmore over the years, "school teacher" and "library volunteer" among them. In fact, she was introduced to The News Courier by library patrons as a local historian, and John said she worked with history and genealogy at the Ardmore Public Library and the Giles County Public Library in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Readers can learn more about Eugenia Curtis in the next edition of Senior Scene, a publication of The News Courier, available March 27.
