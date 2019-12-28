It's been a few decades, but Huston Bumpus still remembers what it was like to be a farm boy in a class full of city kids.
His dad owned an 80-acre farm in the county, and Bumpus got up each morning to walk a quarter-mile to the bus stop. It was the late 1940s, and the bus would take him from the farm on Edgewood Road to the brick building between First and Second avenues then known as Athens Junior High.
"The bus ran to Athens schools, so that's where I went," Bumpus said. "I was just a little old farm boy growing up, who had to go to a city school."
Bumpus visited the campus earlier this year, but he said he didn't go inside. These days, it's more commonly known as the former site of Athens Elementary School, and what's left of the rooms he knew in seventh and eighth grades will soon be demolished to make way for a new Athens Elementary.
It's set to be a grand new building, fit with all the things young children need to learn in today's — and tomorrow's — world. But from 1948–1950, Bumpus knew it as a place where he attended homeroom with his favorite teacher, Mrs. Whitty.
"She watched out for me, took care of me," he said. Later in life, he'd even work as a lead carpenter for her family.
He said he sometimes played hooky with his best friend, Jimmy Emerson, and go to the Ritz Theatre during the school day. He remembered a teacher once called class off entirely so the students could go watch the groundbreaking for Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Bumpus doesn't remember getting in trouble much, but he does remember the time a teacher accused him of not being smart enough in his favorite subject — math — to pass a test. Bumpus said he was one of only three students who did pass, but the other two students were twin girls whose mom was a schoolteacher.
"The teacher told me I couldn't have done that," Bumpus said. "... She didn't think nothing about them two girls."
There was another time he got in a scuffle with a kid over some ink pens. Bumpus said he and the other boy had traded pens earlier that day, and the boy's new pen ran out of ink, he demanded his original one back.
"I wouldn't give it to him, so we got to a scuffle in the hall," Bumpus said. "Coach (Heath) came up about that time, picked us up, took him to the principal's office. I told him it was time for my bus, so they just let me go."
While kids these days may go home to a well-lighted room and a variety of tech devices to use for homework, Bumpus said going home was going to a chore list.
"I had to get up firewood for the night," he said. "I had to feed two cows, one calf, two horses, one pony, six hogs, 20 chickens, had to get kerosene and fill the lamps with kerosene and stuff for the night."
Bumpus said the pony, named Cap, was another close friend of his in those days. He remembered skipping school one day so he could dress Cap up and enter him in the Athens parade.
"They had a pep parade for the ball team," Bumpus said. "... I played hooky and went to home, hooked up my pony. Mother helped me decorate him up and we put him in the parade. We didn't win no prize, but we got in the parade."
Parts of the family farm are still standing near the intersection of Edgewood and Airport roads. Bumpus said they didn't have electricity until he was 17.
"I had it harder than most of the city school kids, because they'd go home and have electricity and get their lessons," he said. "They had inside bathrooms and everything. I didn't have any of that stuff."
His wife, Faye, said they were still using outhouses on the farm when she married him nearly 65 years ago. Bumpus said in the summers they would draw up a washtub of water and set it behind their smokehouse to warm up while they worked. Then they'd use the sun-warmed water for a bath that night.
"Nothing's the same, hardly," Bumpus said of Athens and Limestone County now.
He attended Athens High when it was still at the corner of Forrest and Clinton streets, and he went on to start a family and settle into a carpentry career. Faye said there's hardly a road in the area where you can't find some of Bumpus' work.
"We can drive down any street, and he'd say, 'I built that house' or 'I worked on that house,'" she said.
He almost ended up in the military. He remembers telling a woman he was about to be a father, and she moved him to a different list with a promise that "if we need you, we'll call you." He never got called back.
"I don't know if I missed out or not," he said. "I didn't want to go, but I didn't get to serve my country."
His wife disagrees. Between the homes he's built — and in some cases rebuilt because a tornado took them down — and the churches he's served, Faye thinks he's served his country pretty well.
The couple have three children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren together. Bumpus will be 85 next year and believes it's church, working hard and telling the truth that got him there.
Meanwhile, the Athens schools have chased each other around the city. Athens Junior High joined Athens High on Clinton Street in the 1950s, and Athens Elementary moved to the former AJHS building.
Fewer than 20 years later, Athens High moved to U.S. 31, and at some point, Athens Junior High became Athens Middle. When the latest Athens High building opened, Athens Middle moved to U.S. 31, and Athens Elementary moved to Clinton Street.
Bumpus said he hasn't seen the plans for what's next.
