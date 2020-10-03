LifeSouth said it is facing an emergency need for donors, especially those with the type O positive blood type.
According to the organization, blood donations continue to decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite hospitals resuming normal operations. Limited hours by usual blood drive holders such as schools, businesses and churches have also affected the amount of donations coming in, the organization said.
Representatives for LifeSouth said they worry patient care may be affected if the amount of donations does not increase.
“Although blood shortages are anticipated during summer months, this time of year we generally see an ample supply, but because of COVID, we can’t hold our normal blood drives, including high school and college blood drives,” said J.D. Pettyjohn, vice president of operations for LifeSouth. “We are in dire need of blood donors as patients in our local hospitals rely on blood to survive, and there is no substitute for blood donations. This is why blood donors are so important.”
LifeSouth is currently facing a “critically low” supply of type O positive blood. Type O blood is the most commonly transfused, especially for accident or trauma patients.
LifeSouth is asking donors of all blood types, especially those with O positive, to schedule an appointment to donate.
Visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707. Appointments can also be made online or by calling.
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
