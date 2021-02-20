It has been almost a week since the leading edge of a winter storm first struck North Alabama and Limestone County. Thousands of local customers were left without power, with ice accumulation Monday and Tuesday and several inches of snow dropped by Thursday morning knocking down trees and power lines.
By Thursday evening, Athens Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said only two customers were still without power because they would need new poles set up to fix the issue. He said 20 total power poles were knocked down during the winter storms.
It took employees working 16-hour shifts to finally restore electricity to all customers, Davis said. Athens Utilities owns the electrical rights throughout Limestone County and has more than 50,000 total customers.
“Everybody has been busy,” Davis said. “We are in pretty good shape this morning (Friday), but we still a little cleanup to do today and this weekend.”
As of Friday morning, Davis told The News Courier, he was unsure of just how many man-hours of labor went into restoring power. The system has around 2,400 miles of line.
About 6,000 customers were without power Monday night after an ice storm hit the county. By Wednesday night, Davis said that number was down to 30. Then several inches of snowfall blanketed much of the county, and that number ballooned back up to 400.
“A lot of the issues we had this week were due to trees falling,” Davis said. “We had some trees that still had ice and then got the added weight of snow. Overall, we fared pretty well this week.”
Though most of the linemen out working to restore power to city and county residents were Athens Utilities employees, they did get some outside help in the form of crews from Scottsboro and Huntsville. Davis said Decatur offered to send some workers as well Thursday, but by then, the situation did not require further aid.
Athens employees saw aid in other forms as well, including some local restaurants bringing them a hot meal for their efforts. Davis said support like that from the community does more for morale than anything management could do.
“To see people appreciate the work (the linemen) are doing means a lot to them,” he said.
Davis has been with Athens Utilities for 34 years and has been manager of his department since 2017. He said he doesn't recall seeing this bad an ice storm in Limestone County since the Christmas season of 1998.
”We had an ice storm that lasted several days then,” he said. “Before that, it was 1994. Guys that have been here that long remember the storm in 1994 because it lasted over a week.”
Davis said one might have to go back to tornado events in 2011 and 2013 to see as much damage to the county's electrical system as what occurred this week.
