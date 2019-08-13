Limestone County is among three in North Alabama to have been designated a primary natural disaster area because of flooding that occurred over a seven-month period.
The other two Alabama counties are Lauderdale and Madison counties. Giles and Lincoln were among nine designated Tennessee counties, as were counties in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia.
The designation allows farmers affected by flooding during the period spanning Aug. 1, 2018, to March 5, 2019, to apply for emergency loans made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts,” said a press release from the USDA.
The deadline to apply is April 1, 2020. FSA will review loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2skfTHz.
