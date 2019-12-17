Alabama Farmers Federation leaders were elected at the organization’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 8-9.
Conecuh County’s Steve Dunn, a row crop and cattle farmer, was reelected secretary-treasurer of the state’s largest farm organization.
Federation board members representing Districts 2, 5, 8 and 11 were elected or reelected to three-year terms. Morgan County poultry and row crop farmer Mark Byrd was elected to the District 2 seat, which includes Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
Patty Marsh was honored with an Individual Leadership Award for Service to the Women’s Leadership Committee. As a longtime member of the Limestone County Farmers Federation Board of Directors and its Women’s Leadership Committee, Marsh helped organize programs, including pop tab collections for Ronald McDonald Houses in Alabama, visits to local nursing home patients and county Farm-City activities.
She also served on the Scholarship Selection Committee and created materials to educate members about different agricultural commodities during monthly meetings.
Other recognitions
Elsewhere during the meeting, the Limestone County Farmers Federations received the Award of Excellence. To earn the distinction, counties must score at least 80 points out of 100 on the award application, which covers involvement in agricultural programs, governmental affairs and county Women's Leadership and Young Farmers committees.
Limestone County farmer Brady Peek was reelected to the State Young Farmers Committee. Peek, a row crop farmer, represents District 1 on the 11-member committee. He represents Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Madison, Morgan and Winston counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.