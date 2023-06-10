The Limestone Area Community Foundation was honored to award the following scholarships to area students at their Awards Day Ceremonies. For nearly 30 years the Limestone Area Community Foundation has assisted students with scholarships to help further their education and career goals. This year the Limestone Area Community Foundation awarded $27,500 in scholarships with the funds that have been entrusted to them to build a better and stronger community now and for the future.
Limestone Area Foundation Scholarship in memory of Martha Jo Leonard
Grace Betterton -Ardmore High School
Aubrey Breland- Ardmore High School
Kennedy Dollar – East Limestone High School
Emma Lovell- Athens Bible School
Jillian Manville – Athens High School
Samantha Norton- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Michael Thrasher – West Limestone High School
Jennifer Trent- Clements High School
Limestone Area Community Foundation Scholarship in memory of Betty Christopher
Anna Claire Fitts – Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Limestone Area Community Foundation and the Greenhaw Family sponsored Jackie and Helen Greenhaw Memorial Scholarship
Alyssa Anderson – Athens High School
Lillian Hall – Athens High School
Drew Pepper Memorial Golden Eagle Band Scholarship
Aaron Glaze- Athens High School
Angie King White Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Hailee Braden – Clements High School
Austin Faulkner -Clements High School
Jessica Elkins "Live, Love, Laugh” Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Meredith Hicks – Athens High School
Martin Family Endowed Scholarship
Shalyn Croone – Athens High School
James and Willetta Elmore Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Christina Jones – Athens High School
Michael David Goldberg Endowed Memorial Golden Eagle Band Scholarship
Daniel Purkey – Athens High School
Roy Bolton Patton, Jr. Family Endowed Scholarship
Shalyn Croone- Athens High School
Turner Family Endowed Scholarship
Braxton Siniard- Clements High School
