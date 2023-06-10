The Limestone Area Community Foundation was honored to award the following scholarships to area students at their Awards Day Ceremonies. For nearly 30 years the Limestone Area Community Foundation has assisted students with scholarships to help further their education and career goals. This year the Limestone Area Community Foundation awarded $27,500 in scholarships with the funds that have been entrusted to them to build a better and stronger community now and for the future.

Limestone Area Foundation Scholarship in memory of Martha Jo Leonard

Grace Betterton -Ardmore High School

Aubrey Breland- Ardmore High School

Kennedy Dollar – East Limestone High School

Emma Lovell- Athens Bible School

Jillian Manville – Athens High School

Samantha Norton- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Michael Thrasher – West Limestone High School

Jennifer Trent- Clements High School

Limestone Area Community Foundation Scholarship in memory of Betty Christopher

Anna Claire Fitts – Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Limestone Area Community Foundation and the Greenhaw Family sponsored Jackie and Helen Greenhaw Memorial Scholarship

Alyssa Anderson – Athens High School

Lillian Hall – Athens High School

Drew Pepper Memorial Golden Eagle Band Scholarship

Aaron Glaze- Athens High School

Angie King White Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Hailee Braden – Clements High School

Austin Faulkner -Clements High School

Jessica Elkins "Live, Love, Laugh” Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Meredith Hicks – Athens High School

Martin Family Endowed Scholarship

Shalyn Croone – Athens High School

James and Willetta Elmore Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Christina Jones – Athens High School

Michael David Goldberg Endowed Memorial Golden Eagle Band Scholarship

Daniel Purkey – Athens High School

Roy Bolton Patton, Jr. Family Endowed Scholarship

Shalyn Croone- Athens High School

Turner Family Endowed Scholarship

Braxton Siniard- Clements High School

