From the time the first box came in on election night, there was never a doubt Dr. Belinda Maples would win the race for the Limestone County Board of Education District 4 seat. It was just a matter of by how much.
When the final unofficial results were tallied, Maples had a commanding victory, garnering more than 75% of the vote.
Maples, a Republican, had 3,265 votes to Democratic challenger Rita Sanders Jackson's 1,004 votes, with all but provisional ballots reported.
“I am super excited to get started,” Maples said. “I am very grateful to everybody who worked hard on my campaign. I'm also grateful to everybody who showed support and felt like I could do a good job.”
Jackson also thanked her supporters, and she congratulated Maples on the victory.
“I'm so proud that two candidates fought the good fight and felt compelled to serve the good people in District 4,” Jackson said. “As we move forward, I encourage our newest board member to work well with the current board members and wish her well in all her endeavors.”
Maples, a family medicine specialist in Athens, said she will bring some new ideas and a different perspective to the board of education.
“I do want some more transparency and accountability, and fiscal responsibility as far as being better stewards of our money,” Maples said. “I don't like spending money. I'm all about kids and their parents. I really think there's a good group of people, I just don't think we've been given a lot of resources or support from the community, the local businesses or the state, and I'm hoping I can facilitate some of that.”
Maples said she is ready to being working with the rest of the board of education members.
“I hope everybody works for the same goal,” she said. “We have to have good leaders in order to have good schools in order to have a good community. If you spread that idea out, more people will get behind it. I think we need a big cheerleader, and I hope I'm that person. I'm ready to get to work.”
