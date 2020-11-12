The Limestone County Board of Education unanimously approved one member's return to the role of board president during Tuesday's meeting, as well as the first-time appointment of another member to serve as the board's vice president.
Anthony Hilliard, who represents District 6, will take over for board member Bret McGill as the board chairman. Hilliard has served on the board since 2006 and has previously served as board chairman.
Before Tuesday's vote, Hilliard was the board's vice chairman, a role that will now be filled by Ronald Christ. Christ has represented District 3 on the board since 2016.
The entire process of opening nominations, moving to end nominations, moving to vote and voting to approve the men took less than a minute. Board member Earl Glaze nominated Hilliard, while board member Charles Shoulders nominated Christ.
After the vote, Christ and Hilliard were each again nominated to serve as delegates to the 2020 Alabama Association of School Boards Conference, with Shoulders as alternate delegate.
Other business
In other business, the board approved the following:
• Use of the Ardmore High middle school gym and old gym Oct. 15–Jan. 15, 2021, by the Booster Club;
• Use of the Creekside Elementary and Primary gym and athletic fields Jan. 1–March 31, 2021, by the East Limestone Athletic Association for volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, softball and baseball practices and games;
• Use of the Elkmont Elementary gym Nov. 11–Feb. 25, 2021, by the Elkmont Youth League for basketball games and practices;
• Use of the Piney Chapel Elementary gym Nov. 9–Feb. 25, 2021, by the Elkmont youth Leage for basketball games and practices;
• Approval to bid for roof projects at the former campus of Owens Elementary, the Limestone County Career Technical Center and Tanner;
• Creation of a new position, "Federal Programs School Coordinator," and the relevant job description;
• State-recommended policy revisions;
• Renewal of Microsoft Windows Server License and CALS Software;
• Memorandum of Agreement between LCBOE and Athens State University College of Education for clinical experiences for pre-service teachers;
• Early release of payroll checks in December;
• 2020-2021 Mathematics Textbook Committees; and
• Renewal of NextGen Document Service and Maintenance and Support contracts.
