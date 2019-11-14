An Athens woman accused of aiming a handgun at someone during an Oct. 28 altercation at Tanner High School received a rare lifetime ban Tuesday from the Limestone County Board of Education.
Records show 26-year-old Lakresha Shambre Cosby was arrested Oct. 30 on a charge of menacing (aggravated assault–gun). According to Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young, a deputy's report said the victim told deputies Cosby confronted her in the Tanner High parking lot.
The report says Cosby began arguing with and cursing at the victim. She then pulled a small silver gun from her pocket, pointed it at the victim's head and said, "I'll kill you."
Two men pulled Cosby away, giving the victim a chance to escape, according to the report. The victim called the sheriff's office to report the incident, but Cosby wasn't arrested until after the victim filed a separate complaint Oct. 29 in Limestone County District Court.
Cosby was arrested and released Oct. 30 after posting a $1,000 bond. Her arraignment is set for Dec. 12. However, board members have already issued their sentence — a lifetime ban from all Limestone County Schools property.
While a ban from school property isn't necessarily uncommon, it typically lasts one year and involves a less severe offense. For example, a parent received a yearlong ban in March for shouting expletives at a principal. Other cases involve parents arguing with one another in a school building or with a referee at a sporting event.
In this case, board members agreed a heavier consequence was required.
"If you ban someone for a year for back-talking a referee and then what happened this time gets the same (length of ban), that's a bad message to send," said board chairman Bret McGill.
Other business
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the following:
• A bid for two combi ovens at Ardmore High School;
• Travel by the boys varsity and junior varsity basketball teams Nov. 26–27 to Pisgah for a tournament;
• Travel by the West Limestone band Dec. 6–7 to Nashville for the Nashville Christmas Parade;
• Blue Springs Recreational League's use of the Blue Springs Elementary gym from now until March 2020 for games and practices;
• Clements Youth Basketball Team's use of the Clements High gym from now until April 30, 2020, for practices not to exceed twice weekly as available according to Clements basketball schedule and two or thee dates to be determined in which all profits go to Clements basketball;
• East Limestone softball program's use of the old gym and hitting facilities Dec. 27–28 for an indoor softball camp for elementary school students;
• Three retirements, eight resignations, two parent mileage contracts, three transfers, five new personnel, five 21st Century Community Learning Center contracts, nine leaves of absence, 19 volunteers, one suspension and 21 supplements;
• Migration of personnel records from SoftDocs DocEScan into the new SoftDocs Etrieve Program;
• Sophos SG 650 maintenance contract to provide hardware and software support on three firewall devices;
• Novell School License for maintenance, reverse proxy, desktop management solution and storage management;
• Microsoft Windows Server Licensing and CALs software replacing Microfocus OES Server and Directory Licensing;
• eRate consulting services for fiscal years 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023;
• Using the governor's At-Risk and High Hopes grant money to purchase Edgenuity Instructional Software Intervention Programs;
• Edgenuity courseware for student use throughout the district for credit recovery courses;
• NextGen document service, maintenance and support contract;
• Renewing annual Kronos contract;
• Master installment purchase agreement from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC for financing 30 buses;
• Purchasing three maintenance/mechanics trucks;
• Contract with Cintas for uniforms and janitorial supplies;
• Closing Elkmont Elementary School's current bank account to open a new one with Citizens Bank;
• Bret McGill to serve as board chairman until November 2020; and
• Anthony Hilliard to serve as board vice chairman until November 2020.
