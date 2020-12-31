When the Athens City Council released its list of fiscal year 2021 appropriations earlier this month, one of the denied requests came from nonprofit Limestone Child Advocacy Center. LCAC had asked for $8,000 from the Council.
When the list of appropriations was made public, more than one resident questioned why LCAC had been denied. Part of the reason may come from a lack of awareness on just what services the nonprofit provides.
LCAC Executive Director Becky Bentley attended Monday's council meeting to renew the organization's request for $8,000 for the next fiscal year and to provide information on the role the group plays in Limestone County.
“We provide free services to victims of child abuse or children who have witnessed violent crimes,” Bentley said. “Services provided include forensic interviews, which are used by (the Department of Human Resources), law enforcement and the (district attorney's) office to determine if a crime has occurred. We provide specialized trauma/witness counseling.”
Forensic interviews are carried out by specialists at LCAC in an environment that is made to make children feel as comfortable and at home as possible, because “they are probably going to be talking about the worst day of their lives,” she said.
Bentley said LCAC worked with more than 50 kids within the Athens city limits in 2020, including spending more than 20 hours each with each child, totaling more than 1,000 hours of service. According to the group's website, more than 300 reports of abuse or neglect are made in Limestone County each year.
“We maintain a relationship with these families throughout the process, support them and educate them,” Bentley said. “We also provide education to the residents of Limestone County about child abuse, including in schools.”
She said any funds given to LCAC are generally used to acquire required-match grants, so funds from the city would likely be doubled for the nonprofit.
Bentley brought with her the mother of a boy who witnessed the murder of another family member. The woman said LCAC and its specialists had been a great help to her son, including dealing with the legal aspects involved with the subsequent trial.
“I appreciate your work, and I know a lot of people want your money,” Bentley said. “We do the best to be respectful of any money we get, and we use any funds as match money.”
After Bentley was finished with her presentation, Councilman Frank Travis admitted that before hearing her explanation, he was not completely aware of what all LCAC did. He thanked Bentley for the information and expressed a desire for the Council to put together a better system of tracking appropriation requests, having more information on the groups requesting money and what those funds will be used for.
