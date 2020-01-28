Do you have ambitions of opening a business in Limestone County? Maybe you're a current business owner who wants to grow your business.
If you fall into either one of those camps, you might want to sign up for a Entrepreneurship Pop-Up Workshop scheduled for next week. The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Athens City Hall on Hobbs Street in the City Council chambers.
The workshop is designed for small business owners and business professionals as a way to help them look at the business side of their idea and help them grow and expand. Jennifer Williamson, president of the Chamber, said the event will be beneficial for new entrepreneurs as well as those already in business.
“Small business owners make a huge impact in our local community and the Chamber wants to engage them by providing quality training and valuable resources to support their efforts. Starting a new business can be challenging, and we want to help them through the process to encourage new business growth in our community,” she said. “New businesses bring additional job opportunities, diversify the economic base, and support our local tax base. As our community continues to grow in population, new businesses will be looking to invest in our area, and we want to be ready to help them get established.”
Facilitating the workshop will be LaKami Baker, interim director of Auburn's Government and Economic Development Institute, and David Mixson, associate director of of Auburn's Economic Development Association (EDA) University program.
“They bring a wealth of knowledge on business development and innovation to the event,” Williamson said.
The workshop is a partnership between the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County Extension office and Auburn University's Government and Economic Development Institute.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. The deadline to register is Feb. 1. Visit www.tourathens.com to register or call the Chamber at 256-232-2600.
