The Limestone County Commission on Monday could vote to widen and repave a one-mile section of Newby Road.
The heavily traveled road, which runs between Mooresville and Gray roads, is coming apart because of dump truck traffic leaving the Rogers Group quarry off Gray Road. The trucks have been steadily hauling loads of gravel to the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant under construction near the intersection of Greenbrier Road and Old Highway 20.
During Wednesday's commission work session, both District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner and County Engineer Marc Massey said the project could be funded out of the county's severed material tax proceeds. Last November, the county voted 3-2 to reallocate the county's severed material tax proceeds to pay for upkeep of county roads being used by gravel trucks.
A severed material is any natural material like sand, gravel, sandstone, granite, shale, clay (except clay that produces lightweight aggregate), dolomite and limestone. A tax is levied on these items when sold as tangible personal property, regardless of the place of the sale or the fact that delivery may be made outside the county, though taxes aren't collected on materials used outside the state.
The taxes are collected by the state Department of Revenue and distributed to the counties. The Rogers Group pays Limestone County 10 cents per ton taken from quarries located within the counties.
The overall plan for the road is to widen it by a foot on each side, patch it and resurface it. Widening the road would also allow turn lanes to be added for those turning into the Legacy and Arbors residential developments.
“If we could widen that road by 10 feet, it would be nice,” Turner said. “It's amazing no one has gotten run over.”
Massey said the only bidder on the project is Rogers Group, which operates the nearby quarry. He told commissioners the overall cost is estimated at $469,000. County Finance Director Emily Ezzell told the commission the severed materials tax fund currently contains only about $96,000, and proceeds are paid to the county quarterly.
“The way the bid was sent out, (the cost of the project) would be paid back as severed material tax funds become available,” Massey said.
If the commission elects to proceed with the project, Turner said he was told work could begin the week after Labor Day.
Also on Monday's agenda, the commission could vote to approve an agreement with the state to repair a bridge on Nick Davis Road damaged by flooding. The agreement would provide $20,000 in emergency relief funds to repair the bridge, which is near Limestone Correctional Facility.
Commissioners' reports
• District 2: Turner said he had been getting calls about the height of the grass on U.S. 72 in East Limestone, particularly near the intersections of Hastings and Line roads. Otherwise, he said his crews are bush hogging along county roads in his district;
• District 3: Commissioner Jason Black said his crews are behind on grass cutting because of road work projects and a wet summer. He said workers have been cutting weeds around guardrails and stop signs, and he planned to begin bush hogging soon;
• District 4: Commissioner Ben Harrison requested the county weight-limit Union Hill Road to 15 tons, citing damage from heavy trucks and farm equipment. Elsewhere, he asked county bus drivers to let him know about any specific roads where limbs hang and hit the buses. He explained if he knows of specific locations, his crew can go and cut limbs. Limestone County Schools start back Monday.
The Limestone County Commission will hold its next regular meeting 10 a.m. Monday at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
