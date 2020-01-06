Some East Limestone residents may have been alarmed to hear an emergency siren sound around 10 p.m. Friday night. The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency on Monday blamed it on a malfunction due to electronic failures.
In a press release, the EMA said the siren that sounded is located on Mooresville Road near Lisa Lane. The failure caused a high-low alarm sound, which is not the sound normally used to warn the public.
Upon the EMA receiving notification, a technician was dispatched and responded within an hour. Because of the failure, the release said, the siren will be out of service until repairs can be made.
The EMA issued the following list of reasons why a siren should sound:
• A tornado warning has been issued for Limestone County;
• A tornado warning has been issued for an adjoining county and the tornado is expected to move into Limestone County;
• There is an emergency at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant requiring the public to take specific actions; and/or
• A national emergency exists, and the public should be alerted to take specific actions.
Sirens are tested on the second Monday of each month at 9:15 a.m. Those who hear a siren are urged to tune into a local television or radio station for additional information.
The release said emergency information would also be posted to the EMA's social media accounts.
If residents hear a warning siren and information cannot be found, they can call the Limestone County EMA at 256-232-2631 or Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.
