A burglary suspect shot last week during a reported home invasion is now in the Limestone County Jail, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, of 27633 Saddle Trail, Toney, was arrested at his home Tuesday evening on a warrant charging him with second-degree burglary several hours after being released from Huntsville Hospital.
Jackson is believed to have broken into a home in the 27000 block of Nick Davis Road on July 23. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the couple living at the home woke up with the lights on around midnight and found a stranger going through their belongings.
Young said the man had been in the house for some time. One of the residents held the would-be burglar at gunpoint while the other called 911.
Young said at some point between discovering the suspect — believed to be Jackson — and deputies arriving at the scene, the suspect tried to fight the resident. During the fight, the suspect was shot.
An investigator on the case asked Huntsville Hospital to notify the Limestone County Sheriff's Office when Jackson would be released, but Young said that didn't happen. He said there may have been a miscommunication between shifts or the hospital may have believed Jackson was a victim and not a suspect.
“We can always work together and improve communication from all sides,” he said.
Jackson will remain in jail because his arrest resulted in a probation violation on a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance.
