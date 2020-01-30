A federal sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator is officially at an end, records show.
Three joint stipulations were filed Tuesday in federal court dismissing the suit filed in January 2019 by Leslie Ramsey, a 15-year veteran of the department. The Limestone County Commission, Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss were defendants in the case.
Records show the case was dismissed with prejudice, which means the same charges could not be brought back before the court. The joint stipulation also states each party in the case should “bear its own costs, expenses and fees.”
A request for comment from Ramsey's attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The case was settled through mediation in December 2019. Earlier this month, the Limestone County Commission voted unanimously to expend $25,000 as part of the agreement. The money will be pulled from the county's general fund.
The commission resolution said the $25,000 was “in the defense of the Commission and to defray and resolve any further costs of litigation against the Commission.”
Ramsey's lawsuit alleged she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint. In September, Blakely terminated Ramsey's employment. She appealed the termination, but the commission upheld Blakely's decision.
Additional information about the settlement has not been made public.
