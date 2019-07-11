The Limestone County Commission could vote Monday to purchase a piece of equipment commissioners believe will not only improve roads, but also save the county money over time.
At Wednesday's work session, County Engineer Marc Massey discussed the possibility of the county purchasing a chip spreader and a new milling machine. He said the county's current machines are outdated, unreliable and expensive to repair.
The purchase of a milling machine, which commissioners agreed to put on Monday's agenda, would cost $364,000, though Massey said the equipment could be financed at a cost of $78,000 over five years. He said purchasing the piece of equipment makes sense economically.
Because of equipment issues and the volume of work, the county has been paying contractors to do some patching work, a practice Massey said would be discontinued with the new milling machine. He said the difference between the county performing the work and paying a contractor would be $100 per ton. At 780 tons per year, he said, the county would save $78,000, or one year's payment on the milling machine.
Most basic county road maintenance includes patching, widening and chip sealing. Massey explained the county's road crew can put out about 50 tons of patch material per day with the equipment it currently has, whereas the new milling machine would allow crews to put out 250 to 300 tons of patch material. Renting the necessary equipment for two months of road milling, Massey said, would cost the county $50,000.
“The chip spreader we have is functioning, but it's been discontinued and the parts are getting hard to find,” he told commissioners. “I've been told there were three parts on the machine that when they break, the machine will cease to function because they don't make those parts anymore.”
Massey explained the cost of the chip spreader would be $291,000, but he told commissioners it would be at least a year before it would arrive. The milling machine, however, could be purchased and delivered within the next few weeks.
He told commissioners the county could use money from the gasoline tax to purchase the equipment. Beginning in September, drivers will pay 6 cents more per gallon for gas. Limestone would receive about $1.1 million in the first year of the gas tax increase. The county could receive an additional $240,000 per year after that.
“We've got 4,000 to 4,500 tons (of patching) we need to do next year,” he said. “It's an expensive purchase, but if we can utilize the (gas tax) money and stretch those dollars farther, that's what we're supposed to be trying to look for.”
He told commissioners virtually every road in the county needed patching. He explained about 1,200 tons of patching would be needed on Bethel Road in Elkmont and about 1,500 tons on Mooresville Road south of U.S. 72.
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison was in favor of suspending the rules at the work session and voting to allow Massey to move ahead with purchasing the milling machine.
“I'm all in favor of this and for moving as quickly as possible,” he said, adding the machine could be delivered and ready to use in the county within three weeks. “Even if we had to borrow money, I think we could pay for it in the next year. … If we were operating as a business, this would be a no-brainer.”
Commissioners Steve Turner and Jason Black, however, said they wanted to wait until they knew how the county would pay for it.
Commissioners' reports
• District 1: Commissioner Daryl Sammet said crews are paving in his district, despite the high heat and humidity. “They're doing a good job hanging in there with it,” he said;
• District 2: Turner said he contracted with Roto-Rooter to remove a large clog from a storm drain. He explained the drain became clogged with grass clippings and litter. He asked that residents refrain from putting grass clippings and brush in the ditches;
• District 3: Black said crews are cutting roadsides and cutting weeds around guardrails;
• District 4: Harrison planned to meet this week with representatives from the Singing River Trail, Tennessee Valley Authority, Alabama Department of Transportation and landowners around Sugar Creek. Harrison said there is interest in adding public kayak launches to the Singing River Trail, a 70-mile trail connecting Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties.
The commission will meet again at 10 a.m. Monday at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
