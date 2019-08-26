The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in the eastern part of the county.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim as 45-year-old Alfred Adams. West said Adams was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.
The incident occurred on Corrie Lane sometime after 9 p.m. Corrie Lane is off Oakdale Road.
West said preliminary evidence suggests a domestic situation may have led to the shooting.
The News Courier has requested additional information about the case from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. We will have more information as it becomes available.
