County organizations are partnering with the Limestone County Commission to encourage residents to participate in the 2020 census.
The Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center and the Alabama Career Center System are the latest to join, with each offering to help residents complete the census and be counted in 2020. As of Tuesday, only 58.6% of Limestone County households had self-responded to the census.
"Obtaining an accurate count for the 2020 census is crucial for the future of our county," said Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission. "It is important to remember funding needed for our county will follow the numbers received during the 2020 census for the next 10 years."
Residents can call 256-230-0880 or visit the ALFRC at 406 S. Jefferson St. in Athens for assistance in completing the census.
Participation in the census helps the Athens-Limestone community gain funding for emergency services, health care, childcare programs, community grants, elder care initiatives and more. Visit 2020census.gov for more information.
